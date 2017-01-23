Didi reportedly will play for Dutch i...

Didi reportedly will play for Dutch in Classic

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Yankees

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is expected to represent the Netherlands in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, according to a report from MLB.com insider Jon Paul Morosi. The 26-year-old Gregorius enjoyed his best season in 2016, compiling a .276/.304/.447 slash line while establishing career highs with 155 hits, 32 doubles, 20 home runs, 70 RBIs and a team-leading 54 extra-base hits in 153 games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr NYStateOfMind 335,026
News The Yankees should be selling Mon FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,414 • Total comments across all topics: 278,234,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC