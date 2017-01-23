Didi reportedly will play for Dutch in Classic
Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is expected to represent the Netherlands in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, according to a report from MLB.com insider Jon Paul Morosi. The 26-year-old Gregorius enjoyed his best season in 2016, compiling a .276/.304/.447 slash line while establishing career highs with 155 hits, 32 doubles, 20 home runs, 70 RBIs and a team-leading 54 extra-base hits in 153 games.
