Dellin Betances ready to hold Yankees' feet to fire in arbitration :0
Dellin Betances' grip on the business of baseball is as firm as the hand that smothers the baseball when he delivers fastballs that look like aspirins and bowel-locking curveballs. With Betances and the Yankees $2 million apart and headed for an arbitration hearing in Betances' initial dance with the process, the three-time All-Star said he believes the $5 million he asked for is a righteous request.
