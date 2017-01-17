Could less catcher's interference make Jacoby Ellsbury a better hitter?

Last season, Jacoby Ellsbury shattered the major-league record for catcher's interferences in a season, reaching base 12 times - four more than Roberto Kelly's previous record of eight, set in 1992 - by clipping the catcher's mitt on a swing. That total is also nearly half of Ellsbury's career total of 26 catcher's interferences, and it's a phenomenon Yankees hitting coach Alan Cockrell tried to explain to the media during an event at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

