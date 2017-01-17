Could less catcher's interference make Jacoby Ellsbury a better hitter?
Last season, Jacoby Ellsbury shattered the major-league record for catcher's interferences in a season, reaching base 12 times - four more than Roberto Kelly's previous record of eight, set in 1992 - by clipping the catcher's mitt on a swing. That total is also nearly half of Ellsbury's career total of 26 catcher's interferences, and it's a phenomenon Yankees hitting coach Alan Cockrell tried to explain to the media during an event at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|40 min
|Nemo
|334,989
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec '16
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC