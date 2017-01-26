Babe Ruth jersey fetches almost $230K at Laguna Niguel auction
A jersey worn by Babe Ruth sold for nearly $228,000 during the SCP Auctions winter auction that ended Jan. 22. A gold ring from Vince Lombardi's 1956 world-champion New York Giants sold for more than $50,000 during the SCP Auctions winter auction that ended Jan. 22. SCP Auctions' Dan Imler stands with one of the most valuable pieces of sports memorabilia ever brought to auction - New York Yankee great Babe Ruth's 1920 game-worn uniform. The Laguna Niguel-based auction house has possession of the jersey, the only one of its kind known to exist.
