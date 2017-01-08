Atlanta Braves Scouting Report on LHP...

Atlanta Braves Scouting Report on LHP Jacob Lindgren

Mar 7, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Jacob Lindgren pitches against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports The Atlanta Braves signed Jacob Lindgren this offseason, and though he'll miss all of 2017, what can they expect when he returns? Lindgren was a 12th round draft selection by the Chicago Cubs out of high school, but he chose instead to attend Mississippi State.

