Almanac: The inventor of bubble gum

Bobby Abreu of the New York Yankees blows bubble gum during a game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium May 23, 2008 in the Bronx. And now a page from our "Sunday Morning" Almanac: January 8th, 1998, 19 years ago today the day bubble gum inventor Walter Diemer died at the age of 93. Diemer was working in Philadelphia for the Fleer Candy Company in 1928 when he accidentally stumbled upon the winning formula.

