Almanac: The inventor of bubble gum
Bobby Abreu of the New York Yankees blows bubble gum during a game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium May 23, 2008 in the Bronx. And now a page from our "Sunday Morning" Almanac: January 8th, 1998, 19 years ago today the day bubble gum inventor Walter Diemer died at the age of 93. Diemer was working in Philadelphia for the Fleer Candy Company in 1928 when he accidentally stumbled upon the winning formula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|33 min
|Paul Yanks
|334,806
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC