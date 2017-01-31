A burning question for every Yankees ...

A burning question for every Yankees player before spring training

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

You've said the expectations after your incredible rookie run won't crush you, but what tendencies did you discover in pitchers who were getting you out late last season, and how will you adjust to them? After signing a five-year, $86-million deal at age 28, what are you doing physically to ensure your fastball - the fastest in the sport - won't diminish over the length of the contract? Can you cut down your strikeout rate enough for the Yankees to give you the job outright out of spring training? Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has said he thinks it's likely you'll spend all of 2017 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre: How sure are you that you'll prove him wrong and force a promotion to the Bronx? There was talk last spring that the Yankees could promote you to the majors before year's end, but you got hurt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Paul Yanks 335,093
News The Yankees should be selling (Aug '16) Jan 23 FrankPharts 3
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec '16 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec '16 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC