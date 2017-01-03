3 years later, Yankees letting Robinson Cano go a mistake
Robinson Cano is coming off a career year with the Mariners, belting 39 home runs and finishing with 103 RBI. Ex-Yankee Robinson Cano returned to dominance in 2016, belting a career-high 39 home runs, triple-slashing .298/.350/.533 and ranking sixth in all of baseball with an ESPN Wins Above Replacement of 7.3. Cano is now three seasons into his 10-year, $240 million contract with the Mariners.
