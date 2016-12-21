Yankees trade reliever Nick Goody to ...

Yankees trade reliever Nick Goody to Indians

Tuesday Dec 20

In this Oct. 3, 2015, file photo, New York Yankees pitcher Nick Goody delivers against the Baltimore Orioles in the first baseball game of a double header, in Baltimore. Pitcher Nick Goody has been traded from the New York Yankees to the Cleveland Indians for a player to be named or $50,000.

