Yankees Talk: Greg Bird Determined to Win First Base Job

After missing the entire 2016 season following major shoulder surgery, Greg Bird says he fully expects to win the starting first base job for the Yankees. Earlier this week, 24-year-old second-year player Greg Bird took to the Yankees official Facebook page to tell the masses that his shoulder is fully healed and that he intends to make a big impact on the 2017 club.

