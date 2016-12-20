Yankees set 2017 Thunder coaching staff
The New York Yankees today announced that Bobby Mitchell will return to lead your Thunder for the 2017 season at ARM & HAMMER Park. Mitchell, who managed the team to an 87-55 record and berth in the Eastern League Championship Series in 2016, will be joined by Pitching Coach Jose Rosado, Hitting Coach Tom Slater, Bullpen Coach JD Closser, Defensive Coach Lino Diaz, Athletic Trainer Jimmy Downam, and Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Velazquez.
