Yankees Interest in Jose Quintana Has Far-Reaching Implications
If as reported the Yankees are still in the mix of teams vying for the services of White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana, that means they know they are going to have to give up the only thing Chicago is interested in - and that's prospects. And the implications of that are far-reaching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|13 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,679
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC