Yankees bank on youthful look suiting them

The last several seasons have seen the Yankees attempt to pull off a delicate balance of restocking with younger, more athletic players for the future while continuing to battle with the American League East's powerhouse competition. The process was accelerated in July, when a series of trades created opportunities for some of that touted talent to make a big league impact sooner than anticipated -- no one more than Gary Sanchez , whose incredible 20-homer performance kept the Yankees in the race until the finish and has everyone eager to see what he can do for an encore.

