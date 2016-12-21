Yankees 2017 Hopes Could Hinge on Eni...

Yankees 2017 Hopes Could Hinge on Enigmatic Starter Michael Pineda

Wednesday Dec 21

If talented but inconsistent starting pitcher Michael Pineda lives up to his potential in 2017, the New York Yankees outlook would be completely transformed. For the second consecutive winter, it seems unlikely that New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will not be able to acquire his white whale, the controllable, young impact starting pitcher the front office has been seeking to solidify the team's shaky rotation in both the short and the long term.

Chicago, IL

