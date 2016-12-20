Winning In 2017 While Rebuilding

As we sit knee deep in a rebuild that isn't likely to be over anytime soon, it's hard not to feel like the Yankees could still compete in 2017 with a few moves that wouldn't hinder the prospect depth that they've built. Looking at the current roster for next season, you can easily find the following plan: Right off the bat, there's plenty of potential in this roster, but there's also a lot of lackluster possibility as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pinstripe Alley.