Tigers sign Brendan Ryan to MiLB deal
Ryan, 34, split last season between the Nationals and Angels organizations, hitting .241 with one home run and 23 RBI in 80 games at Triple-A Syracuse and Salt Lake and batting .077 in 17 major-league games with the Halos. The utility man was with the Yankees from September 2013 through the 2015 season, and he hit .201 in 117 games in pinstripes while playing all four infield positions as well as right field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|12 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,698
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC