Tigers sign Brendan Ryan to MiLB deal

Ryan, 34, split last season between the Nationals and Angels organizations, hitting .241 with one home run and 23 RBI in 80 games at Triple-A Syracuse and Salt Lake and batting .077 in 17 major-league games with the Halos. The utility man was with the Yankees from September 2013 through the 2015 season, and he hit .201 in 117 games in pinstripes while playing all four infield positions as well as right field.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.