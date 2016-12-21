Sanchez leads Yankees' youth movement

13 hrs ago

An early indication that the Yankees might be about to witness something special took place on a remote diamond of their Spring Training complex back in early February, when an assault of batting practice home runs forced observers peeking through a chain-link outfield fence to take cover. Those thunderous drives were being launched off of Gary Sanchez 's bat, making the same impressive noise as they would in August and September, when the power-hitting rookie catcher equaled an 86-year-old record by belting 20 homers in his first 51 Major League games.

