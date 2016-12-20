Prospect Spotlight: Billy McKinney
McKinney, a Texas native, was the 24th overall pick by the Oakland Athletics in the 2013 draft, but was included with Addison Russell in the Jason Hammel / Jeff Samardzija trade during the 2014 season. McKinney has been ranked as high as 83rd on Baseball America's prospect list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pinstripe Alley.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|10 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,661
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC