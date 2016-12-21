New York Yankees 2016 Trivia Challenge

There are only a few precious hours of daylight remaining until the calendar marks the arrival of 2017, so what better time to look back on the 2016 MLB season in the Bronx? Last year was a memorable one for Major League Baseball, as it saw the long-suffering Chicago Cubs fan base celebrate its first franchise championship in over a century. In the Big Apple, the New York Yankees took steps to re-establish a strong young core of talent in the club's farm system after a series of savvy roster moves and acquisitions, two of which helped each of this year's World Series contenders advance to baseball's biggest stage.

