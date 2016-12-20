MLB Mulling Yankees-Red Sox...
The next time the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox, it might not be in New England, but the original England. According to the Boston Herald , the two American League East teams could play a series in London as soon as 2018 at London Stadium, the site of the 2012 Summer Olympics.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|15 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,661
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
