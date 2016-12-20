Luis Severino will have to earn a spo...

Luis Severino will have to earn a spot in Yankees' rotation

But this spring the pressure will be on the soon-to-be 23-year-old righthander, who is coming off a disappointing season. "He still possesses all that upside and ceiling, but obviously he will have to re-prove that in 2017 to earn a spot in the rotation at the major league level," GM Brian Cashman told ESPN .

