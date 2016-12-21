Joe Girardi gives a Joe Girardi answer to Andrew McCutchen rumors
Joe Girardi spoke highly of Andrew McCutchen Wednesday - but that doesn't mean the Yankees are close to adding the former NL MVP. Rumors surfaced recently about talks of a potential three-way trade between the Bombers, Pirates and White Sox that would end up with McCutchen wearing pinstripes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|jimi-yank
|334,683
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC