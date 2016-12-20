Inbox: Should Yanks prioritize pitching or prospects?
Since Jose Quintana has two years remaining under contract, wouldn't it be worth it to trade Clint Frazier , Jorge Mateo and two arms to the White Sox and get him back? -- John F., Rockford, Ill. It doesn't sound like the Yankees feel that way, though they have checked in with the White Sox about Quintana, as you'd expect with any available player of his caliber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,664
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC