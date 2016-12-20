Houston rapper Paul Wall arrested, handed drug charges

Justin Bieber: In January 2015, Bieber was charged with DUI, driving with an expired license and resisting arrest by police in Miami after drag racing a yellow Lamborghini through a residential neighborhood. Bieber also recently plead no contest to a misdemeanor vandalism charge for throwing eggs at a neighbor's house in Los Angeles, while he has also been accused of assaulting a limo driver in Toronto and roughing up a photographer back in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.