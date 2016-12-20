Hot Stove sizzling: 8 smart potential trades
When the White Sox dealt Chris Sale and Adam Eaton at the Winter Meetings, it seemed to signal this was going to be a busy winter for trades. That hasn't materialized yet, with teams continuing to cautiously sort through the free-agent market, but the groundwork has been set for trades that could keep the Hot Stove sizzling into January.
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,661
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
