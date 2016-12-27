Hall of Fame case: Trevor Hoffman will find the Mo to get in
Hall of Fame case: Trevor Hoffman will find the Mo to get in The erstwhile all-times saves leader stacks up favorably with his contemporary. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hq08bT USA TODAY Sports is examining the most intriguing cases on baseball's 2017 Hall of Fame ballot ahead of the Jan. 18 election results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
New York Yankees Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|5 hr
|Paul Yanks
|334,679
|Is Girardi's Time Running Out?
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|8
|Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for...
|Dec 18
|Yank22
|3
|Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon
|Oct '16
|Michele Cotten
|1
|Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp...
|Oct '16
|Denise Klotz-Hina
|1
|Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo...
|Oct '16
|Spike
|4
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers?
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Yankees Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC