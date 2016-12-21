Girardi: Pineda's luck 'has got to ch...

Girardi: Pineda's luck 'has got to change'

Tuesday Dec 20

As the season was coming to a close and the Yankees evaluated Michael Pineda 's final performance, Joe Girardi attempted to parse the numbers and called them "mind-boggling," saying that the assortment of stats were "probably the most interesting that I've ever seen." Pineda led the American League with 10.61 strikeouts per nine innings, ranking third among AL starters with a 27.4 percent strikeout rate, yet he surrendered a career-high 27 homers and finished with a 6-12 record and a 4.82 ERA.

