Former Yankees right-hander Ivan Nova has reportedly signed a...

After spending the bulk of his first 12 years in the Majors with the New York Yankees organization, 29-year-old right-hander Ivan Nova has reportedly signed a three-year, $26 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who acquired him in a trade deadline deal last season for two prospects. Robert Murray of FanRagSports also reports that the deal includes a $2 million signing bonus for the seven-year Major Leaguer Nova, who showed flashes of the ultra-precise pitcher he can be during his final two months with the Bucs last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.