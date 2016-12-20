Former Yankees right-hander Ivan Nova...

Former Yankees right-hander Ivan Nova has reportedly signed a...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: YESNetwork

After spending the bulk of his first 12 years in the Majors with the New York Yankees organization, 29-year-old right-hander Ivan Nova has reportedly signed a three-year, $26 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who acquired him in a trade deadline deal last season for two prospects. Robert Murray of FanRagSports also reports that the deal includes a $2 million signing bonus for the seven-year Major Leaguer Nova, who showed flashes of the ultra-precise pitcher he can be during his final two months with the Bucs last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Paul Yanks 334,661
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec 18 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec 18 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? Sep '16 El Cacique 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,683

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC