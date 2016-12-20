Former New York Yankees great Mel Stottlemyre 'fighting for his life'
Mel Stottlemyre, the former New York Yankees pitcher who later coached the team's pitching staff during four World Series championship seasons, is in the hospital "fighting for his life," according to his son Todd. "Calling all prayer warriors during this holiday season," Todd Stottlemyre posted on his Facebook page on Friday.
