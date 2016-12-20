Former New York Yankees great Mel Sto...

Former New York Yankees great Mel Stottlemyre 'fighting for his life'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Mel Stottlemyre, the former New York Yankees pitcher who later coached the team's pitching staff during four World Series championship seasons, is in the hospital "fighting for his life," according to his son Todd. "Calling all prayer warriors during this holiday season," Todd Stottlemyre posted on his Facebook page on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Yankees Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Paul Yanks 334,661
News Is Girardi's Time Running Out? Dec 18 Yank22 8
News Yankees' realistic dream Opening Day lineup for... Dec 18 Yank22 3
News Video: Jonathan Holder Speaks at Baseball Luncheon Oct '16 Michele Cotten 1
News Which N.J. stars have landed on the cover of Sp... Oct '16 Denise Klotz-Hina 1
News Yankees CC Sabathia Plans to Keep Pitching Beyo... Oct '16 Spike 4
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? Sep '16 El Cacique 4
See all New York Yankees Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Yankees Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,688

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC