Curry likes Yankees GM Cashman's comparison of Warriors to Red Sox
Following the Boston Red Sox acquisition of free agent ace Chris Sale, New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman called the Red Sox the Golden State Warriors of baseball . Stephen Curry was asked about the comment on Wednesday and said he has no problem with it, something that shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
