CC enjoys being regular dad at Christmas
CC Sabathia has been a frequent visitor to Yankee Stadium's training facility once again this offseason, as he focuses on coming back healthy following a resurgent campaign that saw him post his lowest ERA since 2012. Sabathia said his right knee feels strong following arthroscopic surgery in October and there should be no question about his availability when Spring Training begins.
