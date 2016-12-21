Baseball: Yankees star to visit New Zealand in January

After six months of negotiations and hundreds of emails and phone calls, Baseball New Zealand has secured a visit by one of the best young players in Major League Baseball with New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius set to visit the country in January. Gregorius' stock has risen dramatically after being chosen to replace Yankees shortstop legend Derek Jeter, who played the position for 20 years before retiring from a sure bet Hall of Fame career in 2014.

