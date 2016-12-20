2017 Season Outlook

Now an even 100 days away from the start of the regular season, the Red Sox are starting to look like a team that can go very far. The New York Yankees GM, Brian Cashman, even went as far to call the Red Sox, "The Golden State Warriors of baseball."

