Twins send Miguel Sano, Ervin Santana to All-Star Game

Back in Fort Myers, Fla., during the early days of spring training, Miguel Sano approached Twins teammate and Dominican Republic countryman Ervin Santana with a prediction for the 2017 season. Sunday, Sano's prediction came true as the Twins' top starting pitcher and their slugging third baseman learned they would be part of the American League all-star team that plays at Miami's Marlins Park on July 11. Despite leading most of the way in fan voting, Sano lost out narrowly to another countryman, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians, for starting honors at third base.

