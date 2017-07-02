Twins send Miguel Sano, Ervin Santana...

Twins send Miguel Sano, Ervin Santana to All-Star Game

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TwinCities

Back in Fort Myers, Fla., during the early days of spring training, Miguel Sano approached Twins teammate and Dominican Republic countryman Ervin Santana with a prediction for the 2017 season. Sunday, Sano's prediction came true as the Twins' top starting pitcher and their slugging third baseman learned they would be part of the American League all-star team that plays at Miami's Marlins Park on July 11. Despite leading most of the way in fan voting, Sano lost out narrowly to another countryman, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians, for starting honors at third base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Twins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ... Jun 12 There pharts 4
News 2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault... Apr '17 Television phart 6
News 4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16) Dec '16 greymouser 3
Good job Twins (Sep '16) Oct '16 concessions rip off 2
News After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16) Oct '16 St Paul Saints fu... 1
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Minnesota Twins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,196 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC