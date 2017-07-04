Twins' Brian Dozier gets another day to rest pinched nerve in lower back
Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI double by Kennys Vargas in the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Brian Dozier texted his manager early Tuesday, but it wasn't just to send good wishes on Independence Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold, Metrodome await Rainbows on first road tr... (Feb '09)
|16 hr
|AwaitPhartz
|4
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Jun 12
|There pharts
|4
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC