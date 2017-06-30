Twins activate Ehire Adrianza, option Kennys Vargas to Triple-A

Since he's over his "abdominal issues" now, the Twins activated shortstop infielder-guy Ehire Adrianza off the 10-day DL. Adrianza, who is known for his slick defensive skills, just played three rehab games in Triple-A, where he went 1-for-10 with a walk.Again, though, he's not exactly known for offense-but he is hitting a slightly-better .259/.323/.333 at the big league level this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.