Minnesota Twins Prospect Tyler Jay Ma...

Minnesota Twins Prospect Tyler Jay May Be Done for the Season

37 min ago Read more: Call to the Pen

In a tough blow for the Minnesota Twins, top prospect Tyler Jay may be done for the 2017 season, as he will be tested for thoracic outlet syndrome. The sixth overall selection in the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft, the Minnesota Twins had high hopes for Tyler Jay.

Chicago, IL

