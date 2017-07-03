Minnesota Twins Daily Dip For July 3rd

Welcome to the daily dip, a new daily piece of news and notes here on Puckett's Pond. You'll find the scores and a quick summary of every level of the Minnesota Twins organization and links to any information you need to know to follow the Minnesota Twins! The Twins agreed to a $3M signing bonus with MLB.com's #3 international prospect Jelfrey Marte on the first day of the international free agent signing period The Twins struggled to get Alcides Escobar and Whit Merrifield out on the day, as the two combined to go 5-9, drive in 3 runs, and score 2 runs, as the Royals defeated the Twins 6-2.

