Farm Report: Nelson Molina hits two triples in Miracle Win
Starting RHP Dillon Gee was really good for the Red Wings, and pitched five scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts. He was relieved by RHP Alex Wimmers , who apparently learned how to give up runs in his stint with the Twins, but that was run was all the Sox could manage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold, Metrodome await Rainbows on first road tr... (Feb '09)
|Jul 4
|AwaitPhartz
|4
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Jun 12
|There pharts
|4
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC