Escobar, Royals remain hot, beat Twins 6-2

Alcides Escobar had two hits and two RBIs and Scott Alexander picked up his first major league victory as the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Sunday. The Royals have won 15 of 21 games to move a game above .500 and into a tie with the Twins for second place in the American League Central.

