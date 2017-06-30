Escobar leads Twins, Berrios to 6-4 win over Orioles

With Joe Mauer out for the second straight game with back spasms and Sano playing first base, Eduardo Escobar highlighted a six-run third inning with a two-run triple as the Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4. Escobar is now hitting .371 since June 4 and .431 in his last 13 home games, compelling the Twins to find a way to get his bat in the lineup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.