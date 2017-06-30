Escobar leads Twins. Berrios to 6-4 w...

Escobar leads Twins. Berrios to 6-4 win over Orioles

Eduardo Escobar's two-run triple highlighted a six-run third inning as the Minnesota Twins rallied for 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night. Jose Berrios gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings.

