Bridwell shines as Angels beat Twins 2-1
Parker Bridwell pitched six scoreless innings, Kole Calhoun hit his 12th home run of the season and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a road sweep with a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. Bridwell was strong throughout, out-dueling Twins All-Star Ervin Santana while scattering four hits and stranding seven on base.
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold, Metrodome await Rainbows on first road tr... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|AwaitPhartz
|4
|Family Of Log Rollers Hoping To Bring Sport To ...
|Jun 12
|There pharts
|4
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
