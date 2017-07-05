Bridwell Pitches 6 Scoreless, Calhoun Homers To Lead Angels Past Twins
Parker Bridwell pitched six scoreless innings, Kole Calhoun hit his 12th home run of the season and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a road sweep with a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.
