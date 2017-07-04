Angels' JC Ramirez still searching after loss to Twins

Doing his best to remain positive in the face of continuing struggles, JC Ramirez joked last week that he was excited to see a forgettable June turn to July. Ramirez was charged with four runs and a late Angels' comeback bid came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, continuing a troubling trend as Ramirez's season has gotten away from him.

