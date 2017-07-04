Angels' JC Ramirez still searching af...

Angels' JC Ramirez still searching after loss to Twins

Doing his best to remain positive in the face of continuing struggles, JC Ramirez joked last week that he was excited to see a forgettable June turn to July. Ramirez was charged with four runs and a late Angels' comeback bid came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, continuing a troubling trend as Ramirez's season has gotten away from him.

Chicago, IL

