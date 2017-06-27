Young, Vazquez homer as Red Sox rout Twins

Chris Young hit a three-run homer and Christian Vazquez homered for the first time in more than a year as the Boston Red Sox routed the Minnesota Twins 9-2 on Tuesday night in a game delayed twice by stormy weather. Drew Pomeranz pitched five innings, three after a 1 hour, 16 minute delay between the second and third as a thunderstorm slowly passed over Fenway Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.