Who should be the Sixth Starter for the Twins?
In addition, Phil Hughes has been a regular in the starting rotation until his biceps injury and he should hopefully recover soon. Upon his return, the Twins will have SIX quite viable starters to choose from for their rotation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twinkie Town.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Twins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Men Charged With Prostitution, Sexual Assault...
|Apr '17
|Television phart
|6
|4 Charged In Prior Lake Homicide, Officer-Invol... (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|greymouser
|3
|Good job Twins (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|concessions rip off
|2
|After early stumble, Twins never found footing (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|St Paul Saints fu...
|1
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Time To Hand The Keys To Murphy (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Ma s notebook: Paxton plans more aggressive app... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Twins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC