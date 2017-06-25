When will Phil Hughes and Ryan Pressl...

When will Phil Hughes and Ryan Pressly fortify Twins bullpen?

Read more: TwinCities

Phil Hughes celebrated his 31st birthday with a scoreless inning of relief on Saturday in his second rehab outing for Triple-A Rochester. Attempting to convert back to a bullpen role in the wake of shoulder issues, Hughes worked at 90-92 mph with his fastball and showed good depth with his curveball.

Chicago, IL

