Weather prematurely ends Santiago's return

With Hector Santiago making his first start since June 6 after just one three-inning rehab appearance, and a doubleheader looming in Kansas City on Saturday, the Twins' rotation was already in a precarious situation on Tuesday night. The weather didn't help, as a one-hour, 16-minute rain delay forced Santiago out after two innings, forcing the Twins to use the bullpen for six frames in a Santiago, making his return after missing three weeks with a left shoulder strain, was expected to be limited after throwing 57 pitches in his lone rehab outing with Triple-A Rochester last Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Twins.