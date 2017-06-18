Twins 'warrior' Brian Dozier gets his...

Twins 'warrior' Brian Dozier gets his first rest in five weeks

7 hrs ago

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier had started 36 straight games since spraining his left ankle in early May, but that streak ended Sunday. Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer has held Dozier to a 4-for-32 showing, Dozier's second-lowest average against any pitcher he's faced more than 15 times.

